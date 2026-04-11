/After four decades of enmity, can US and Iran finally make peace at Islamabad negotiations?

The United States and Iran, adversaries since the Iranian Revolution, have begun high-level talks in Islamabad under the shadow of a fragile two-week ceasefire and decades of entrenched hostility. The negotiations follow more than a month of conflict in the Middle East and are being framed as a critical attempt to prevent further escalation. However, sharp mistrust continues to define the engagement, raising doubts over the prospects of any lasting breakthrough. The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US team, headed by US Vice President JD Vance, have both arrived in Islamabad for the talks. Pakistani PM, Shehbaz Sharif has met the two delegations separately, positioning Pakistan as a key facilitator.