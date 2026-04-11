/What is Air Force Two? Inside the ultra-secure aircraft that carried US Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad for US-Iran talks

While “Air Force Two” is the standard call sign when the Vice President is on board, it is not always used publicly. In sensitive situations, the aircraft may switch to a Special Air Mission (SAM) designation. During Vice President JD Vance’s arrival in Islamabad, aviation observers noted the use of “SAM095” instead of the usual call sign, says Free Press Journal. This shift is intended to reduce the flight’s visibility in public tracking systems, adding a layer of operational discretion. By limiting immediate identification, authorities aim to enhance security and minimise risks during high-level diplomatic movements. The change in call sign reflects a practical adjustment, prioritising the safety of the delegation and the smooth conduct of sensitive negotiations.