Watch: Ukraine releases video of moment of impact when its forces hit Russian missile boat in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces claimed that they blasted the Russian missile boat, which was a part of the Black Sea Fleet, in a targeted operation which took place close to the Russian-occupied Crimea.

The military intelligence claimed that the small warship, Ivanovets, received "direct hits to the hull" overnight, after which the ship sank.

The video footage of the attack was released by the Ukrainian forces which purportedly captures the moment of the impact which was followed by a massive explosion, as per media reports.

No comment has been made by the Russian authorities on the incident.

Boat eliminated by members of Ukraine's special unit

Meanwhile taking to Telegram, a Russian military blogger "Voenkor Kotenok" wrote that the boat sank after it was struck three times by naval drones.

In the Ukrainian video, several identifiable features on the vessel were displayed that align with those of the Tarantul, which was also known as Project 12411-a missile boat that was class utilised by Russian and other navies.

As per Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, the boat was exploded by members of its special unit, called "Group 13," in Lake Donuzlav.

The saltwater bay is located on the Crimean peninsula's western side and houses a naval base.

"As a result of a series of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement - the Ivanovets listed to the stern and sank," the intelligence directorate said on its Telegram channel.

According to a report published by BBC, a Russian search and rescue operation was unsuccessful in the area. It stated that the ship was worth $60-70 million.

Foreign ministry calls attack 'impressive'

Ukraine's foreign ministry official Olexander Scherba called the attack "impressive".

"At 03:45 [01:45 GMT] there was the first hit and at 04:00 the whole crew was evacuated already. So there was no chance at all that this vessel would be saved," he said while speaking to the BBC.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.