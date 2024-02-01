Explained: The feud between Zelensky and Ukraine army chief he wants to sack

The Ukraine war appeared to have taken a backseat in global perception as Israel-Hamas war started in the month of October last year. But this has not changed suffering of Ukrainians, effort of Ukrainian army to drive Russian army out and resolve of the latter to stand ground and repel Ukrainian attacks. The war continues to resemble a stalemate with neither side gaining decisively in the ongoing conflict. A major news related to war has come from the Ukrainian camp. There are media reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unhappy with Ukraine army chief Valery Zaluzhny and is in a mind to replace him.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. After some major battlefield advance in the initial months of the conflict, Russian forces had to retreat from large swathes of Ukrainian land and there were some major gains for the Ukrainian side. Meanwhile, the Western nations, particularly led by the United States poured billions and billions of dollars in humanitarian as well as military help to Ukraine. Nations provided arms, ammunition and even tanks to Ukraine and this did help Ukrainian soldiers to be better equipped than their Russian adversaries. It was hence expected that Ukraine would launch a major counter-offensive and push Russians back.

Despite high anticipation, the decisive counter-offensive has not taken place. Excluding minor gains, the Ukrainian armed forces have not been able to push Russians back. The Russians remain dug in.

Multiple media reports now say that Zelensky now wants to replace army chief Zaluzhny and has already broached the subject with him.

Financial Times has reported that earlier this week, on Monday, Zelensky had a discussion with Zaluzhny on this matter and offered him another position in Ukraine's security apparatus. The four-star-general has reportedly refused to step down from the position of army chief and take up another post. Zelensky has reportedly told Zaluzhny that irrespective of his decision about taking the post being offered to him, he would be sacked as army chief.

The popular general

General Valery Zaluzhny remains popular in Ukraine as under him Ukrainian forces retook almost half of Russia-occupied regions in Ukraine in 2022. His assurances of major counteroffensive lifted morale of the Ukrainian people and projected an image globally that Ukraine was about to decisively fight back. This resulted in greater confidence among Western nations that helping Ukraine was indeed going to turn things around, helping the aid trickle.

So what's the feud between Zelensky and General Zaluzhny?

It is being reported that President Zelensky is not very happy with the situation of Ukraine army under General Zaluzhny, especially after the latter's promises of major counter-offensive were not fulfiled. The situation of Russia-Ukraine wae has come to resemble World War I-style stagnant trench warfare with neither side making any decisive advance.

Although Ukraine received substantial help from the Western countries, Russia used the lull in hostilities to considerably fortify its position in Ukraine, as a result of which , the army has now been able to repel Ukrainian attacks and even stage offensives elsewhere.

Zaluzhny was blamed by many in Ukraine's political circles for tactical mistakes.

Watch | Russia and Ukraine exchange PoWs after plane crash prevented last swap × The general has not come up with a plan for 2024. Al-Jazeera has even reported that Zelensky has, at times, bypassed the army in some decisions to manage the armed forces and the war.

Ukraine was not able to gain advantage of brief but major chaos on the Russian side due to the rebellion of Wagner Group forces which were instrumental in some of Russia's gains in Ukraine.

Also, with no signs of major Ukrainian success on the battlefield, prominent voices in the Western camp, including from within US lawmaking circles have started doubting continuing to spend billions of dollars to help Ukraine. US President Joe Biden himself has continued to support the position of continued aid to Ukraine. But with US Presidential Election 2024 slated to take place later this year, there is, at least in theory, uncertainty about Biden's continued presence in the Oval Office.

The clock appears to be ticking for Ukraine in spite of the European Union striking a deal for 50 billion euro aid for Ukraine. European Council president Charles Michel has made an announcement of the deal on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)

"All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget," said Michel.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."

"EU Member States one more time show their solidarity and unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," wrote Ukraine's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our joint victory."

However, sustained support for Ukraine will likely depend on actual, tangible gains on the battlefield. Zelensky knows this and with increasing global pressure for him to deliver, General Zaluzhny's position looks shaky, irrespective of his massive popularity among Ukrainians.