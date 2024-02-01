EU unlocks 50 bln euros financial aid for Ukraine amid shifting focus on Gaza, Red Sea

In a major respite for war-torn Ukraine, which had been jittery given the war in Gaza and the escalating troubles for shipping routes in the Red Sea, the European Union member states on Thursday (Feb 1) unanimously agreed to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros in financial aid.

The decision, reached during a summit in Brussels in a major milestone despite initial resistance from Hungary's Viktor Orban. European Council chief Charles Michel announced the breakthrough on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "We have a deal. Unity." Michel added, "All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine."