Ex-Maldivian President Nasheed relocates to Ghana without informing parliament

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed has reportedly left the country without informing the parliament. Nasheed, who is a highly prominent as well as controversial figure in the country’s politics, said on X on Tuesday (Dec 30) that he had arrived in Ghana's capital Accra to start work as the Secretary-General of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

The CVF was established in 2009, which represents a group of nations highly vulnerable to changing climate. The group was established when Nasheed was Maldives’ president in 2009. "Ghana is hosting the Secretariat and this will be my home for a few years. We hope to unlock the investments needed so @TheCVF members can pursue clean growth & climate prosperity," he added in his post on X.

Nasheed, 56, was president of Maldives from 2008 to 2012. He also served as the Speaker of Parliament (the People's Majlis) from 2019 to 2023.

Reacting to the development, Parliament's Communications Director Hassan Ziyau said Nasheed didn’t inform the parliament before moving to Ghana.

He also claimed that Nasheed had not applied for leave and he will continue to enjoy all the perks of being a parliamentarian. Additionally, as per claims, Nasheed didn't specify what he plans to do with his responsibilities at the Parliament.

Earlier in December 2023, Nasheed announced he was taking a break from active politics to serve as the CVF’s secretary general. Nasheed’s presidency saw several protests erupt in the country, coupled with constitutional crises and corruption scandals.

However, while announcing his retirement, Nasheed expressed contentment with the positive outcomes of his political journey.

“This endeavor has also brought me much happiness and pleasure. Every trap that was set for me turned into a garland. I am extremely grateful to God and submit to Him for these experiences," Nasheed was quoted as saying by local media.

In 2012, Nasheed was stripped of his presidency and was subsequently detained. Later, he was sentenced to 13 years in jail for terrorism-related charges. Nasheed, who is the Member of Parliament for Machhangolhi Central Constituency, has said he will not contest the upcoming parliamentary elections.