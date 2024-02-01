Endgame Joe Biden? Donald Trump leads over serving US president in 7 battleground states, key poll finds

Former US President Donald Trump appears to be leading over President Joe Biden in key swing states crucial to deciding the outcome of the 2024 White House race, a recent Bloomberg News-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday (Jan 31) found.

The survey, focusing on seven battleground states, indicates Trump securing 48 per cent support on average among swing-state voters, while Biden trails at 42 per cent. These battleground states are North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Also read | Donald Trump Vs Michelle Obama in 2024 US elections? Reports say former first lady could replace Joe Biden

The Republican frontrunner's strongest lead was evident in North Carolina, boasting a 10-percentage-point advantage, while his narrowest margin was in Arizona and Pennsylvania, where he holds a 3-point lead.

US Elections 2024: What is shaping voter preferences?

Economic concerns and immigration policies play a significant role in shaping voter preferences. According to the poll, 51 per cent of swing-state voters expressed greater trust in Trump to handle the US economy, with only 33 per cent favouring Biden in this regard.

On immigration, 52 per cent believed Trump's handling of the issue would be more adept, while 30 per cent leaned towards Biden.

However, a potential bright spot for Biden lies in the loyalty of voters, as 53 per cent in the battleground states claim they would be unwilling to support Trump in the general election if he were found guilty of a crime. Additionally, 55 per cent said they would not back him if he were sentenced to prison.

Also watch | Trump Vs Biden: Who will win the rematch? | This World | US Elections 2024 × Trump's legal challenges, including charges in Washington, DC, and Georgia's Fulton County, have not deterred his steadfast support base.

Despite facing accusations in election-interference cases and being indicted in a hush-money and classified-documents case, the former president maintains his innocence and has dismissed the prosecutions as politically motivated.

What does it mean?

Contrasting opinions from previous polls suggest varying outcomes.