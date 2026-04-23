/WATCH | Iran seizes two cargo ships in Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions

Iran’s navy says it has seized two cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz and escorted them to its coast following reports that multiple vessels came under fire from Iranian forces. Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) opened fire on the first vessel, identified as the Epaminodes, after it had “ignored the warnings of the Iranian armed forces”.

A second ship, named Euphoria, was then stopped after being “fired upon”, while a third vessel, the MSC-Francesca, was also targeted, according to BBC Verify. IRGC-linked Fars News Agency said that the Revolutionary Guard carried out the operations. The incidents came hours after US President Donald Trump extended a two-week ceasefire with Iran pending ongoing talks between both countries. IRGC Naval Command said the seized ships, including the Panama-flagged MSC-Francesca, were detained for allegedly operating without proper permits and “tampering with navigation systems”.

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The vessels’ cargo and documents are now under inspection, Iranian state media reported. The ships are believed to be part of a convoy operated by global shipping giant MSC, which had been in the Persian Gulf since before the conflict escalated. Four other vessels from the same convoy reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely, though maritime data suggests they temporarily turned off transponders during transit.

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said he could not confirm the detention of the Epaminondas, stating, “I can confirm that there was an attack against the Greek cargo ship, but I cannot confirm that this has been seized by the Iranians.”

Maritime tracking data also showed the vessel was not transmitting a signal while passing through the strait.

UK Maritime Trade Operations and maritime intelligence firm Vanguard indicated the ship’s captain had been informed it was cleared for transit.