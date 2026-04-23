/Want to know how the US-Iran ceasefire got extended? Iran’s viral AI video shows Trump waiting… and waiting

As uncertainty continues around the US-Iran ceasefire, an AI-generated video from Iranian-linked social media accounts has gone viral, offering a satirical take on how the truce was extended. Shared by the Iranian consulate in Hyderabad, the clip imagines behind-the-scenes negotiations, showing an AI version of Donald Trump waiting in a half-empty room for Iranian officials who never arrive.

Along with the video, the post read: “How was the ceasefire extended? The video is getting viral in Iran.” The clip shows Donald Trump growing impatient before threatening military action if Iran does not show up for talks. It then jumps forward in time with a mocking ‘2000 years later’ message, followed by Trump angrily asking, where are the Iranians", while banging the table.

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In another moment, a note handed to him reads: "Trump, Shut Up", adding to the satirical tone. The AI version of Trump ultimately says he will extend the ceasefire at Pakistan’s request, mirroring his real-world announcement, which he made on the Truth Social platform on Tuesday (April 21).

A similar version of the video also shows Trump addressing empty chairs meant to represent Iran’s delegation, reinforcing the narrative of stalled talks and absence of engagement. While fictional, the clip reflects growing mistrust and confusion surrounding the ceasefire extension, even as diplomatic efforts remain in limbo.