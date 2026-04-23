/John C Phelan, US Secretary of the Navy to leave office 'immediately': Pentagon

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday (April 22) that US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan will leave office ‘immediately’, without giving any explanation for his sudden departure. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the development in a statement posted on X, saying Phelan ‘is departing the administration, effective immediately’, and that he will be replaced in an acting capacity by Undersecretary Hung Cao. No further details were provided regarding the reason for the abrupt exit.

The sudden departure of US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan comes amid a broader shake-up in senior US military leadership. His exit follows the recent removal of top US Army officer General Randy George, along with two other senior officers, earlier this month, at a time when the United States remains engaged in an ongoing conflict with Iran that has yet to be resolved.

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Since returning to the office early last year, US President Donald Trump has overseen multiple changes in military leadership, including the dismissal of then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. in February 2025 without public explanation. Other senior dismissals have included top officials from the US Navy, Coast Guard, National Security Agency, the Air Force vice chief of staff, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and multiple senior military lawyers.

Several high-ranking officers have also either retired early or left their posts unexpectedly, including the former Air Force chief of staff and the head of US Southern Command. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has defended the changes, saying the president is appointing leaders of his choosing.