/Is Trump reclassifying marijuana? Here’s what we know about the schedule change

The Trump administration is reportedly preparing to reclassify marijuana as early as Wednesday (April 22), according to an administration official familiar with the plan. The proposed move would not legalise cannabis federally, but it would significantly ease restrictions on research and medical studies by reducing barriers imposed by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Currently, marijuana is listed as a Schedule I drug, alongside substances such as heroin and LSD, defined as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Under the proposed change, it would be moved to Schedule III, a category that includes drugs like ketamine and anabolic steroids. This shift would make it easier for scientists to study marijuana’s potential medical applications, especially for conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, cancer-related symptoms, and neurological disorders.

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It would also provide financial relief to cannabis companies, which currently cannot deduct standard business expenses under federal tax law due to marijuana’s Schedule I status, resulting in unusually high effective tax rates.

The move follows a previous executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing officials to review federal marijuana classification, continuing broader bipartisan interest in cannabis reform. Officials emphasized that the change would not legalize marijuana nationwide or affect criminal sentences for past possession.

What do the schedules actually mean?

Reclassifying marijuana to Schedule III would remove major regulatory barriers that currently limit scientific study. Researchers would gain easier access to approvals and materials needed to study cannabis more freely under federal oversight. Supporters of the move argue it could accelerate understanding of marijuana’s therapeutic potential, particularly for patients with severe or treatment-resistant conditions. However, it would still remain a controlled substance under federal law.

Why does this matter?