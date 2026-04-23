/Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official faces ‘sugar daddy’ allegations, ex-boyfriend claims spark watchdog probe

A senior US counterterrorism official is facing scrutiny after allegations surfaced from her former boyfriend, who claims their relationship involved lavish spending and financial demands, prompting a watchdog investigation within the Department of Homeland Security. The Daily Mail reported that in December, a divorced businessman identified only as Robert B. met 29-year-old Deputy Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Counterterrorism Julia Varvaro on the dating app Hinge. The relationship reportedly lasted months before ending in an official complaint filed with DHS.

“This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together. And it’s just really weird,” Varvaro was quoted as saying to The New York Post. “If we made a story about every failed short relationship in DC, this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn’t work, and that was it.” According to the report, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General is reviewing whether her personal relationship raised any potential security concerns. Robert B. claimed he spent around $40,000 on travel, luxury shopping, and experiences during their relationship, which included trips to Italy, Aruba, San Diego, and South Carolina. He alleged Varvaro frequently requested expensive gifts and financial support.

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The pair reportedly had their first date at Minetta Tavern in Washington, DC, where Robert B. said he paid a $1,400 bill.

“Everywhere we went, she’d always order the most expensive things on the menu, like the Wagyu premier cut of Japanese beef,” he said. He also claimed tensions escalated after trips abroad, including Italy and Switzerland, where he paid for luxury items such as designer goods, ski gear, and a handbag.

Varvaro allegedly later asked him for additional financial help, including rent support during a DHS shutdown furlough period. Screenshots published by the Daily Mail show messages in which she wrote, “I’m not used to having to ask like this for a simple card or help with my rent, especially being furloughed,” and “Any past relationship would’ve jumped up and cared for me, which is what I like.”

Robert B. said, “By that point, she was asking me for a credit card in her name so she could just shop and not ask for permission,” adding, “That got me the cold shoulder.” He also alleged she later demanded money for luxury items, including $1,000 sandals and cosmetic procedures, while stating, “I like feeling provided for, and you’re not doing that for me, so not sure it will work.”

In his complaint to DHS’s Office of Inspector General, Robert B. wrote, “I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips,” and added, “She also told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies,” further stating, “I believe that she’s under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk.” Varvaro has denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations an exaggerated account from an ex-partner.