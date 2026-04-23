/'US has not set any deadline for ceasefire extension': White House, says 'Trump 'satisfied' with naval blockade'

The White House said on Wednesday (April 22) that US President Donald Trump has not set any deadline for Iran to submit a peace proposal amid ongoing tensions. “The president has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal, unlike some of the reporting I've seen today. Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the commander in chief,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt also dismissed reports suggesting a three-to-five-day deadline for an extended ceasefire, saying 'not true'. She added that Trump has not set a fixed timeline, is ‘satisfied’ with the naval blockade, and believes ‘Iran is in a very weak position’. “The cards are in President Trump's hands right now,” she told the press.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

When asked whether the White House knows who in Iran would give final approval to any deal, Leavitt responded, “The White House and our intelligence community certainly have a good understanding,” while adding, “we want to see a unified response”. She also said Iranian leadership has delivered mixed messaging, calling some of it “public nonsense” compared to private discussions.

On the duration of the conflict, Leavitt said Trump will decide the timeline “when he feels it's in the best interests of the United States and the American people”. She finished her briefing, with White House reporters continuing to analyse the developments.