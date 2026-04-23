/Georgia Democrat Rep. David Scott dies at 80 while seeking his 13th term in Congress. Who was he?

US Democratic Representative David Scott, who represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, passed away at the age of 80. His death was announced on the House floor on Wednesday (April 22). First elected in 2002, Scott was campaigning for his 13th term in office. Born on a farm in South Carolina, he made history in 2020 by becoming the first African American to chair the House Agriculture Committee when Democrats held the majority.

Reflecting on that milestone, Scott said he was “honoured.” “I was born on my grandparents’ farm in rural Aynor, South Carolina, during the days of segregation and the hardships of those, on whose shoulders I now stand,” he said.

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Who was David Scott?

He later served as the ranking member of the committee. During his tenure, Scott helped secure funding through the 2018 farm bill to provide agriculture scholarships for students attending historically Black colleges and universities.

Before his time in Washington, Scott served as a lawmaker in Georgia and was also a business owner.

Leaders from both parties paid tribute following his death. Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, “We are all deeply saddened by the news of Rep. David Scott’s passing. For more than two decades, David faithfully served the people of Georgia’s 13th Congressional District and spent the majority of his life in service to others.” The committee’s top Democrat, Angie Craig, described Scott as “a strong voice for Georgia’s farmers, hungry veterans and young people.”

Scott had served in both the Georgia House and Senate before his election to the US House in 2002, eventually rising to chair the Agriculture Committee as the first Black man in that role. He had been seeking reelection and was facing a competitive Democratic primary, partly due to past votes and concerns about his health. He was last seen on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.