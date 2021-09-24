Watch: Indian PM Narendra Modi receives warm welcome by Joe Biden, video wins hearts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Joe Biden, their first in-person bilateral summit at the White House on Friday (September 24).

From trade to climate change to stronger Indo-US relations, the leaders addressed a range of issues and vowed to strengthen the tie further as Biden said that he sees the seeds have been sown for India-US relations to expand under Modi's leadership.

However, the video of Biden welcoming the Indian PM Modi has won the hearts of the Indian diaspora as it appears to be an insignia of strong relations between two democracies, showing a promising future.

Modi had arrived at the White House and the Acting Chief of Protocol greeted him at the West Wing door. His hour-long meeting with Biden took place at the Oval Office.

When PM Modi entered the office, ecstatic Biden opened his hands as the Indian PM's hands were folded in namaste as he greeted the US President. PM Modi said, "I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations."

Watch the video here:

In opening remarks at the Oval Office, PM Modi said, "In 2016 and 2014, I had the opportunity to talk to you in detail on the vision of India US partnership. Your vision was very inspiring. And today as the President the initiative that you are taking to take it further, I welcome that."

Previously, Modi had said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with President Biden.