Indian PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden hold first in-person bilateral summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indo-US ties during his first, historic in-person bilateral summit with US President at the White House on Friday (September 24).

In opening remarks at the Oval Office, PM Modi said, "In 2016 and 2014, I had the opportunity to talk to you in detail on the vision of India US partnership. Your vision was very inspiring. And today as the president, the initiative that you are taking to take it further, I welcome that."

"I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations. Today, you are taking initiatives to implement your vision for India-US relations," PM Modi added.

PM Modi added, "This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA’s progress."

While the two leaders have met earlier when Biden was the US vice president, this is for the first time that Biden is meeting Modi after he became the 46th president of the US.

Biden said that it is is a beginning of a new chapter in India-US relationship. He also pointed out that "four million Indian Americans every day are making America stronger".

Ahead of the meet, President Biden tweeted, "This morning I'm hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House for a bilateral meeting."

"I look forward to strengthening the deep ties between our two nations, working to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, and tackling everything from COVID-19 to climate change."

Today we begin a new chapter in Indo - US relationships. Four Million Indian Americans everyday making America stronger : US President Joe Biden



Earlier, Modi arrived at the White House and Acting Chief of Protocol greeted him at the West Wing door.

Both leaders have spoken over the phone multiple times and attended a few virtual summits, including that of the Quad grouping in March, hosted by the US president.

Their last telephone conversation between them took place on April 26.

Previously, Modi had said his visit would be an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with President Biden.

After this, Modi will attend the first-ever in-person Quad summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.