WATCH | Go-karting at French jail sparks political conflict

After a 25-minute video showing inmates at the Fresnes Prison competing in go-karting and other tasks in the prison courtyard surfaced on YouTube, a political controversy broke out. The jail competitions were known as Kohlantess, a parody on the French reality TV programme Les aventuriers de Koh-Lanta, which used the Survivor model. The inmates of the second largest French jail are seen indulging, in reality television-themed games, and the justice ministry is being pressed to explain why.

As per the Guardian, Éric Dupond-Moretti, the minister of justice, called the movie "shocking," and he reportedly had his ministry's communications division approve the project and watch the movie before it aired to make sure there were no security issues. Nevertheless, he reportedly ordered an internal investigation and described the movie as "shocking."

“The fight against reoffending involves rehabilitating [prisoners] but certainly doesn’t involve go-karting,” Dupond-Moretti tweeted.

Le Figaro claimed that the ministry's "highest level" had approved the event and the film's publication, but authorities informed the newspaper: "What we were provided with didn't include go-karting; it talked of sporting difficulties, skipping ropes," a staff member who wished to remain anonymous said.

It is thought that the French prison administration gave its approval to the event as well.

The prison governor in Fresnes, south of Paris, Jimmy Delliste, defended the gathering by calling it a "fraternal occasion" and thanking the organisers. He said that the games brought in €1,700 for charity.

One of the most outspoken opponents, Éric Ciotti of the center-right Les Républicains, expressed his fury. He declared, "Our jails are not summer camps where inmates and guards form close friendships.

There is some hypocrisy on the part of the minister. He was either informed or he wasn't. If his office was told, he cannot demand an investigation. The pastor must give an explanation. Many victims and French people have been stunned by these photos, Ciotti told BFMTV. Every prisoner has a victim behind them, and it is their victims that I am considering.

Around 1,700 inmates were housed in Fresnes when it was constructed at the end of the 19th century. More than 2,000 males and 100 women are now thought to be inside.

