WATCH: Multiple times when world leaders took to the dancefloor, why blame Sanna Marin?

New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 10:45 AM(IST)

Barak Obama, Boris Johnson, Justin Trudeau Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Even her harshest detractors would concede that Sanna Marin throws more than competent shapes compared to some other world leaders, despite the fact that her passion for partying may have gotten her into trouble at home. 

According to Euronews, a video shows Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing passionately with a man. Social media users are sharing the footage, which allegedly depicts Marin in what looks to be a club. The second video purports to show the politician having a good time. This week, Marin (36) faced backlash for a video that showed her dancing at a party. There are claims that she was under the influence of narcotics when the first video was taken. The most recent video is probably going to intensify political scepticism.

"A new video has emerged of Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing closely with a man who isn't her husband, a day after leaked images showed her partying with friends. While Marin has faced backlash, the response to the videos at home and abroad has been broadly positive," tweeted Euronews.

×

Few current or former heads of state or governments can move like Marin, as social media has quickly noted. Here is a reminder of how some other prominent politicians performed on the dance floor.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau

×

Theresa May at Henley festival

×

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

×

Boris Johnson at his belated wedding bash

×

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel

×

 Olaf Scholz before his election

×

Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte

×

France’s Emmanuel Macron at a stage in Lagos

×

US President Barack Obama

×

 

