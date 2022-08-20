WATCH: Multiple times when world leaders took to the dancefloor, why blame Sanna Marin?

According to Euronews, a video shows Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing passionately with a man. Social media users are sharing the footage, which allegedly depicts Marin in what looks to be a club. The second video purports to show the politician having a good time. This week, Marin (36) faced backlash for a video that showed her dancing at a party. There are claims that she was under the influence of narcotics when the first video was taken. The most recent video is probably going to intensify political scepticism.

"A new video has emerged of Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing closely with a man who isn't her husband, a day after leaked images showed her partying with friends. While Marin has faced backlash, the response to the videos at home and abroad has been broadly positive," tweeted Euronews.

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



Few current or former heads of state or governments can move like Marin, as social media has quickly noted. Here is a reminder of how some other prominent politicians performed on the dance floor.

Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, definitiv mit fortgeschrittenen Moves pic.twitter.com/fzBif29Sqm — Jon Of Us ☀️ (@JonOfUs) August 18, 2022 ×

Theresa May at Henley festival

Theresa May living it up at the Henley Festival just hours after Boris resigned is kind of everything. pic.twitter.com/ZHeoTc6291 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 8, 2022 ×

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

Wolodymyr Selenskyj, der vermutlich am besten tanzende Staatschef der Welt, hier weit vor seiner Präsidentschaft pic.twitter.com/wEPch6qOom — Jon Of Us ☀️ (@JonOfUs) August 18, 2022 ×

Boris Johnson at his belated wedding bash

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel, auch Konservative können, naja, nennen wir es Tanzen pic.twitter.com/KTJcNdHBnb — Jon Of Us ☀️ (@JonOfUs) August 18, 2022 ×

Olaf Scholz before his election

Olaf Scholz, noch nicht im Amt aber Tanzen ist Tanzen pic.twitter.com/sL1bYnUolN — Jon Of Us ☀️ (@JonOfUs) August 18, 2022 ×

Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte

Bonus: Mark Rutte, Ministerpräsident der Niederlande mit freundlichem Dank an @RA_Conrad pic.twitter.com/fbLuPdPjrp — Jon Of Us ☀️ (@JonOfUs) August 18, 2022 ×

France’s Emmanuel Macron at a stage in Lagos

US President Barack Obama