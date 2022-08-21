To reduce winter deaths, museums and libraries to act as 'warm havens' in the UK

Millions in Britain are braving for a much colder winter as sky-high energy prices are set to make it unaffordable for the majority to heat their homes. To provide an alternative, Britain's libraries and museums have stepped up, dubbing themselves as 'warm havens'.

Reportedly, these public buildings will form a part of a network across the country, providing warm shelters to people to avoid the frigid cool temperatures outside. The main attempt of such 'warm havens' will be to help reduce excess winter deaths.

“We are acutely aware of the huge impact that the energy crisis will have on many living within the local community. We will be promoting our libraries as designated ‘warm spaces’ for those who can’t afford to heat their homes.” said a library owner who had already spent $33,000 on new seats and furniture, anticipating the increase in visitors.

While the onus is being put on the public buildings to fill the void, their own energy bills are touching record highs. Hence the ministers across the UK are being urged to release immediate funding, directed towards the public buildings.

It is pertinent to note that while UK-based energy companies such as Centrica and Shell are having bumper profitable quarters, an average UK household is expected to shell as much as $5,000, come the winters. UK natural gas prices have risen nearly 96 per cent in the year to July, while electricity prices are up 54 per cent.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has hit Europe the hardest. However, compared to other European countries, the energy bill prices in the UK have soared the most.

Up until last year, Russia supplied the European Union, which the UK was part of once, with 40 per cent of its gas needs. However, that figure has dropped drastically this year as Russia continues to use its position of leverage to hurt Europe for supporting Ukraine.

