LIVE Heatwave 2022: 'monster wildfire' in France, drought in England, China's Yangtze river shrinks

According to a study published on Friday, human activity-related climate change increased the likelihood of events like this month's record-breaking heatwave in Britain by at least ten times. An all-time high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Eastern England, and the scorching spell ignited fires that burned scores of homes in London.

On July 20, when the heatwave reached its height over western Europe, at least 34 places in Britain set record high temperatures. According to the EU's satellite monitoring agency, 2022 has been a record year for wildfire activity in southern Europe due to fires that have scorched tens of thousands of hectares of woodland in France, Spain, and Portugal.