LIVE Heatwave 2022: 'monster wildfire' in France, drought in England, China's Yangtze river shrinks

Heatwave 2022 Photograph: WION Web Team
According to a study published on Friday, human activity-related climate change increased the likelihood of events like this month's record-breaking heatwave in Britain by at least ten times. An all-time high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in Eastern England, and the scorching spell ignited fires that burned scores of homes in London.
On July 20, when the heatwave reached its height over western Europe, at least 34 places in Britain set record high temperatures. According to the EU's satellite monitoring agency, 2022 has been a record year for wildfire activity in southern Europe due to fires that have scorched tens of thousands of hectares of woodland in France, Spain, and Portugal.
Winemakers all around France are concerned that climate-induced stress will lower grape quality as a result of having to start selecting grapes considerably earlier than usual due to sweltering temperatures.
The generally lush Alsace in the northeast was affected by the unusually dry circumstances that began in the rocky hills of Herault along the Mediterranean, where picking has already begun.
This summer's waves of high heat accelerated grape maturation, necessitating the start of harvests one to three weeks earlier than usual—in Languedoc-Roussillon, some growers even began in late July.
At least 20 passengers on board a train in Spain suffered burn injuries when the train ran into a wildfire. Three of them are said to have sustained severe burns, and one of whom had to be evacuated by helicopter. The injured include a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.
The "monster" wildfire, which has destroyed woods and forced 10,000 people to leave their homes, raged for a third day in southwest France on Thursday. The big fire was battling on multiple fronts, and firemen supported by water-bombing planes warned that there wouldn't be a break in the heat until the weekend.
China's Yangtze river has dried up in parts, forcing the regions that are dependent on the longest river to deploy pumps and cloud-seeding rockets.
Yangtze's water levels have been depleted due to a drought, which is also posing risks to the crops. Reports have mentioned that the heatwave is set to last another two weeks.
As parts of the nation continue to struggle, the ministry of water resources said in a notice on Wednesday (August 17) that drought throughout the Yangtze river basin was "adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops."