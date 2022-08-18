Amid record heatwave, Chinese planes shoot rods into the sky to induce rain

As China reels under a massive heatwave with water levels dropping to record low in the Yangtze River, reports say authorities have deployed planes to shoot silver iodide rods into the sky to ensure rainfall.

Authorities say large parts of the Yangtze river have also dried up as officials battle drought conditions. China's water resources ministry said the dry spell had "adversely" hit drinking water security in rural areas with crops and livestock severely affected.

China's Hubei province also announced it would be using cloud-seeking planes to induce rainfall.

Chinese cities have been facing heatwaves since last month with Zhejiang and Fujian provinces severely hit as Shanghai recorded its highest temperature of 40.9 degrees Celcius.

Reports say at least five million people are facing power shortages due to the heatwave with temperatures soaring in Sichuan province with reservoirs drying up due to extreme heat.

Factories in Sichuan have also been hit due to the power crisis with Toyota stopping work as the government ordered companies to prioritise power to residential areas. Several other cities have been ordered to suspend industrial production as the country struggles to contain the rampant heatwave. Reports claim water levels in Sichuan's rivers have fallen by at least 20 to 50 per cent.

The Yangtze river has also been severely affected hitting crop production. Reports claim authorities will be increasing the discharge of water from Three Gorges Dam while releasing 500 million cubic metres over the next ten days.

