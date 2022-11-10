WATCH: Donald Trump calls Nancy Pelosi an 'animal' for impeaching him twice

On the eve of the midterm elections, former US President Donald Trump denounced Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "an animal" at an Ohio rally on Monday. As the 2024 Presidential elections draw near, Donald Trump, who is envisioning a stellar comeback to the White House, justified his comments by claiming that she had impeached him twice "for nothing."

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals. They're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course I think she's an animal too."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/W5PFjOvhxe — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 8, 2022 ×

"An MS-13 gang member was sentenced for helping lure a teenage boy to a playground, beating him in the head with a baseball bat and brutally stabbing him 32 times. This was an animal," Mr Trump said.

"Nancy Pelosi said please don't call them animals, they're human beings. I said no, they're animals. Of course, I think she's an animal too if you wanna know the truth," the Republican leader said amid cheers in Dayton, Ohio.

Also read | 'Red wave didn’t happen': President Biden hails midterm poll results, calls it ‘good day for democracy’

The strained relationship between Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump is well known, especially after Pelosi claimed she would have wanted to "punch" him if he had visited the Capitol during the January 6 riots.

"If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. For trespassing on the Capitol grounds, I'm going to punch him out. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Ms Pelosi admitted saying as reported by CNN.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was brutally attacked on October 28 after an armed man broke into their California home.

WATCH | How the US Midterms could impact Russia-Ukraine war? US policies to have global repercussions?

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: