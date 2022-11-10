'Red wave didn’t happen': President Biden hails midterm poll results, calls it ‘good day for democracy’

US President Joe Biden welcomed the outcome of the midterm elections, calling it "a good day for democracy" and pointed out how Democrats denied Republicans the sweeping victory they expected.

According to Reuters projections, Democrats now have 192 out of 218 seats needed to control the House of Representatives, while Republicans have 210 seats in their dock.

While in Senate, Democrats are eagerly waiting for the outcome of the tight races in Arizona and Nevada, which they need to win to maintain control of the upper House.

According to New York Times, Democrats have won 48 seats, while Republicans have secured 49 seats.

Addressing a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, Biden said that the results showed that American democracy is intact and that no amount of threat can damage that.

“We had an election yesterday…and it was a good day, I think, for democracy,” Biden said.

“Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, the American people have spoken and proven once again that democracy is who we are,” he further said, adding that “while the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”

However, Biden did acknowledge that the results were not a positive sign for the Democrats. He said that voters “were also clear that they are still frustrated. I get it. I understand it’s been a really tough few years this country for so many people.”

“While any seat lost is painful … Democrats had a strong night. And we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years. We had the best midterm for governors since 1986,” Biden said.

‘Intend to run for president again’

Biden, who turns 80 later this month, expressed his intention to run for the presidential elections in 2024 again.

“Our intention is to run again. That’s been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was,” he told reporters. Still, Biden added, he’s “a great respecter of fate,” calling another run “a family decision.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re gonna have discussions about it,” he said.

