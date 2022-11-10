Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi indicted on federal charges

The accused in the hammer attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on attempted kidnapping and assault charges. A criminal complaint filed in US District Court for Northern California already mentions the same charges against David Wayne DePape.

State prosecutors have charged him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official. He had earlier pleaded not guilty and his attorney had said that there are a number of factors that need to be accounted for in his client’s defence ranging from his “vulnerability” to “political misinformation” and mental state.

DePape was arrested on October 28 for attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after forcing his way into their San Francisco home. He had demanded to see Nancy Pelosi who wasn't home at that time. He then tried to clobber Paul Pelosi who managed to call 911. Dispatchers reached the spot and saw them involved in scuffle and arrested DePape.

Paul Pelosi suffered injuries to his skull and had to undergo surgery. He was released from the hospital last week and is recovering at home.

The court filings detail the attack and said that DePape’s intention “could not have been clearer.” The San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins in the document wrote about how the accused “forced his way into the Pelosi home” with the intention to take House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage who is third in line to the presidency, to “seriously harm her”.

Meanwhile, ICE has also issued an “immigration detainer” notice against the accused with San Francisco authorities seeking DePape’s custody once the criminal proceedings against him conclude. The immigration agency has also said that under this “detainer” he could face possible deportation after serving the sentence he receives.

(With inputs from agencies)