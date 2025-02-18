The first video of the Delta Air Lines plane that crash-landed on Monday (Feb 17) at Toronto's Pearson Airport has emerged online showing the aircraft attempting to land, but eventually crashing on the runway.

Endeavor Air Flight 4819 with 80 people onboard was coming from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, but as it was landing, the aircraft crashed and flipped upside down. Everyone survived but at least 18 people sustained injuries.

So far, authorities have not revealed how the accident happened, or how the plane ended up flipping with its wings clipped.

The CCTV footage, reportedly from Toronto Pearson International Airport, shows the crash-landing of a Delta Air Lines CRJ-900LR. However, it doesn't provide much clarity as the plane is seen from quite afar.

Watch the video here:

Miraculous that all 80 passengers survived today's crash-landing in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/Iu249zQUvq — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) February 18, 2025

Pre-existing trouble at the airport

Pearson Airport reported earlier Monday that it was coping with strong winds and freezing temperatures after Saturday's snowstorm that dumped more than 22 cm (8.6 inches) of snow at the airport. The airlines tried to make up for missing flights.

On Sunday, a huge snowstorm struck eastern Canada. Airlines added flights Monday to compensate for weekend cancellations due to the storm, but the city of Toronto was still experiencing bone-chilling cold and strong winds.

(With inputs from agencies)