A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 80 passengers crashed while landing and flipped at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday (February 17), officials said. Stunning visuals showed the plane lying upside-down on the snow-covered tarmac.

Eighteen passengers were taken to hospitals as the emergency crews working at the site rushed to the site when the dramatic incident happened. As per Peel Regional Paramedic Services, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Ornge, which provides medical transport, said as mentioned by the local media that three people suffered critical injuries, including one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s.

Peel Regional Paramedics Services also said that among others, 12 people have mild injuries.

"Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for," the airport authority posted on X.

Watch the video here:

🚨#BREAKING: A Delta Airlines CRJ-900 jet operated by Endeavor Air has crashed and overturned with numerous passengers on board



#Toronto | #Canada



Currently, numerous emergency crews are on the scene at Toronto Pearson Airport after a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis.

Following a Saturday snowstorm that dumped over 22 cm (8.6 inches) of snow at the airport, Toronto's Pearson Airport reported earlier Monday that it was coping with strong winds and freezing temperatures as airlines tried to make up for missed flights. The airport has suspended all flights after the incident.

'Relieved there are no casualties'

Delta said its connection flight operated by Endeavor had been "involved in an incident," and promised to share further details as it confirmed them.

"Initial reports were that there are no fatalities," the airline said through a spokesperson's statement.

Facebook user John Nelson, who said he was a passenger on the flight, posted a video showing the crashed aircraft and wrote: "Our plane crashed. It's upside down."

"Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off," he added.

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand confirmed there were 80 people on the flight. "I'm closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis," she posted on X.

Meanwhile, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson," adding that airport and local authorities were providing help.

(With inputs from agencies)