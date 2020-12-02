Want an exclusive date with THE Mona Lisa? This might help

Her mysterious smile has allured millions over centuries. Experts fight to this day to really decipher the iconic painting by Leonardo Da Vinci. For each eye, Mona Lisa seemingly opens new realms of appreciation. The famed painting is one of the major attractions in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

But for the majority of us, Mona Lisa smiles from beyond a protective glass. Flash photography is strictly prohibited.

But what if the painting is uncased and brought forward just for you to observe its timeless glory with your own eyes? This will be a great Parisian date indeed.

If you want to take a shot at this once-in-a-lifetime experience then the Louvre Museum has some plans for you.

The museum is carrying an auction for this priceless experience. If you are the winning bidder, you will be invited for the uncasing of Mona Lisa painting. The uncasing is done once a year to inspect the state of the painting.

Imagine being there, basking in the beauty of the painting in a way only Leonardo Da Vinci did.

This is not all, the winner of the auction will be taken for an exclusive private tour of the museum by none other than the president of the museum.

Good things don't stop here. Luxury brands Cartier and Dior have partnered with the museum for this curated experience.

Cartier has donated one of its Panthère de Cartier bracelet for this. The bracelet will be presented to the winner during his/her private tour. The winner will also be taken to secret Cartier jewellery workshops in Paris.

Interested?