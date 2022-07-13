Volodymyr Zelensky blames Russia for crisis in Sri Lanka, warns against 'economic shock'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for causing the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka as he pointed out that blocking of food products during the invasion of Ukraine has resulted in unrest all around the world. During his address at the Asian Leadership Conference in Seoul, Zelensky said that one of the tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an "economic shock". With countries experiencing food and fuel shortages due to the ongoing crisis and disruption in the supply chain, they have fallen into unrest, and this has benefitted Russia’s agenda.

Also read | Russia shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, says Russian defence ministry

"And this concerns not only us. Look at just one example – the events in Sri Lanka. The shocking food and fuel price hikes led to a social explosion. No one knows now how it will end. However, you all know that the same explosions are possible in other countries affected by food and energy crises," Zelensky said during his address to the Asian countries according to a report by Ukinform.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the military has strategically blocked the movement of Ukrainian ships which carry food items to various parts of the world.

Also read | In pics - Mass COVID-19 testing in Shanghai sparks lockdown fears

Zelensky continued to ask for diplomatic and ammunition support from the various countries and he even called the invasion a “thought-out Russian game" to increase energy and fuel prices.

Sri Lanka are currently experiencing their worst economic crisis since gaining independence back in 1948 and the country is currently going through a massive food and fuel shortage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.