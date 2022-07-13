Russia shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets, says Russian defence ministry

Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday (July 13) that Russia had shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets. As per details released during the daily briefing, the defence ministry said Su-25 and Su-24 fighter jets being used by Ukrainian air force were shot down over Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Third Ukrainian fighter jet was MiG-29, which the ministry said was shot down in the Mykolaiv region in the southern Ukraine. All these fighter jets are Soviet-designed planes being used by Ukrainian air force.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Amid hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, both countries are also holding dialogue to break deadlock over grain exports from Ukraine often called 'bread basket of Europe'. Officials from both countries met United Nations and Turkish officials on Wednesday to discuss.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian officials since another meeting that took place in Istanbul on March 29.

Ukraine is an important exporter of wheat, barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all the sunflower oil traded on global markets. However, shipments across the Black Sea remain blocked by Russian warships along with mines laid by Ukraine to prevent an amphibious Russian assault.

