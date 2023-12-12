Video: Far-right Polish lawmaker uses fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles

Grzegorz Braun, a far-right Polish lawmaker, on Tuesday (Dec 12) used a fire extinguisher to put out a Hanukkah menorah (Hanukkah candles) placed in the parliament lobby.

The speaker of the lower chamber ordered him to exit the assembly after the incident, with people around him saying: "You should be ashamed."

The website of private broadcaster TVN24 posted a video of the incident, which also went viral on social media platforms.

The footage showed Braun of the Confederation with the fire extinguisher before walking across the lobby of the parliament to where the candles were kept.

He opened the extinguisher, causing a white cloud which forced security guards to rush people out of the area. People were seen covered in powder from the extinguisher.

After that, he took to the podium in the chamber where he described the Hanukkah as "satanic" and said he was restoring "normality".

On being asked about the incident and whether or not he is ashamed, Braun replied: "Those who take part in acts of Satanic worship should be ashamed."

'No tolerance for racism, xenophobia, antisemitism'

Szymon Holownia, the speaker of the lower chamber, asked him to go out of the assembly. Holownia further noted that Braun would inform prosecutors about his actions.

Braun shook hands with other far-right lawmakers as he left the chamber.

"There will be no tolerance for racism, xenophobia, antisemitism ... as long as I am the speaker of parliament," Holownia told reporters.

While speaking to the news agency Reuters on the phone, Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said that Braun's actions were not representative of the country and that he was "embarrassed" by them.

He added, "Someone extinguished the Hanukkah candles and a few minutes later we relit them. For thousands of years, our enemies have been trying to extinguish us, from the time of the Maccabees right through to Hamas. But our enemies should learn, they cannot extinguish us."