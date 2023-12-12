Russian man arrives in US without ticket or visa, FBI investigates bizarre incident

In an unusual incident, a Russian-Israeli man, Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava, managed to fly from Copenhagen to Los Angeles without a passport or ticket, raising security concerns. The mysterious case is now under investigation by the FBI.

Ochigava's actions on the Scandinavian Airlines flight drew attention, with the flight crew noting his peculiar behaviour. He wandered around the plane, frequently changed seats, and requested two meals during each meal service. At one point, he even attempted to consume chocolates that belonged to the cabin crew, reported NBC News.

No passport, false information

Upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport, officials discovered Ochigava had neither a passport nor a visa. He initially provided false information, claiming he left his passport on the airplane.

A subsequent search of his bag revealed Russian and Israeli identification cards but no passport.

Copenhagen Airport, where Ochigava reportedly entered without a valid ticket, is collaborating with authorities.

The FBI has taken charge of the investigation, and the suspect is being held in custody. If convicted of stowing away on an aircraft, Ochigava could face up to five years in prison under US law.

FBI Agent Caroline Walling shared details from an interview with Ochigava, revealing the suspect's confusion and lack of sleep. Ochigava, a Ph.D. holder in economics and marketing, claimed uncertainty about his journey, citing possible ticket possession but providing no clarity on how he boarded the plane or navigated security in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Airport expressed serious concern about the breach, acknowledging Ochigava's unauthorised entry.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details may emerge as the case unfolds.