US: Woman gets stuck under conveyor while finding her AirPod, dies

A woman in Georgia, United States died after getting stuck under a conveyor while finding her fallen AirPod, as per the authorities. The woman got caught in a chain which moved the conveyor.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office's incident report, a witness said to the investigators that 21-year-old line worker Alyssa Drinkard the AirPod below the conveyor while she was working at a plant for Club Car. The company produces golf carts and other vehicles.

When the woman tried to pick up her earbud from under the machine, she was caught in the chain which moved the conveyor, said the witness, as per the report.

The witness, her fellow worker Fae’Zsha Smith, said that the way in which Drinkard was pinned, he "was not able to get her out, so she called for maintenance to come and shut the machine down. They began taking it apart once the machine was down and called 911," as per the report.

Co-workers struggle to recover from trauma, company expresses grief over the incident

Drinkard was freed by the emergency personnel of Grovetown, “by cutting the metal frame from around the conveyor and pulling her out," stated the report.

When she was taken out of the machine, Drinkard still had a pulse and life-saving measures were performed on her by emergency personnel before she was hospitalised, as per the incident report.

The Augusta Press, in a statement, confirmed that a worker of Club Car sustained critical injuries in an accident which took place at its primary manufacturing facility.

“First responders were immediately notified, and we thank them for their quick response to provide medical care and transportation to the hospital where the worker unfortunately later passed away," said the company.

Watch: Why Humans lost their tails 25 million years ago revealed | Trending on WION "Our sincere condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and all impacted by this loss. We are working with authorities and the contractor in an investigation to determine the facts about what led to the incident," it added.

25-year-old Smith on Wednesday (Mar 13) said that she has not been able to get out of her mind the images of Drinkard being stuck under the conveyor.

"I'm kind of traumatised from seeing her that way," said Smith in a quivering voice. Smith added that Drinkard was standing across from Smith when her AirPod fell under the conveyor.

Smith then checked under the machine and saw the earbud lying. She further remembered telling Drinkard that she would take it out once it was safe to do so.

"She said, 'It's OK, I'll just get new ones,'" said Smith. The horrifying incident took place seconds after the conversation.