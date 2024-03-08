Chinese 80-year-old flyer detained for throwing 'good luck' coins in airplane engine

China Southern Airlines' Flight CZ8805 encountered an unusual delay earlier this week on March 6 when a passenger's attempt at seeking good luck disrupted the scheduled departure. Originally set to take off from the southern city of Sanya for Beijing at 10 AM (local time), the flight faced a postponement until around 2 PM due to an unexpected incident.

According to CNN, a flight attendant discovered that a passenger had thrown three to five coins into the engine in a superstitious act aimed at invoking good fortune. The delayed departure prompted an investigation by the flight crew to ensure the safety of the aircraft.

Upon questioning, the passenger reportedly admitted to the coin-throwing, explaining that it was done as a prayer for luck. The coins were subsequently found in the engine during the safety check.

The flight attendant discovered the coins following which the passenger, aged 80, was taken away. The passenger is heard on camera saying "three to five" coins.

The individual responsible for the act was later detained by the police, state media reported.

China Southern Airlines has said they are concerned over the recurring incidents of passengers engaging in such superstitious practices.

In a Weibo post on March 6, the airline denounced the act of throwing coins into airplane engines, labeling it as both "uncivilised behavior" and a safety hazard. The warning highlighted the airline's commitment to ensuring the well-being of passengers and crew.

This incident echoes a previous occurrence in 2021 when a China Southern Airlines flight faced delays in Guangzhou after a passenger was found tossing coins towards the plane. Additionally, a flight between Weifang and Haikou had to be canceled in 2021 when coins wrapped in red paper were discovered on the ground.