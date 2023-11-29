Bangkok-bound flight lands in Delhi after husband and wife's mid-air fight

A Lufthansa flight from Munich to Bangkok landed on Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after a married couple started fighting.

The flight landed at the Delhi airport after the pilots contacted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and informed them about a "situation and possible unruly passenger."

According to the airline, a German passenger was offloaded due to an argument with his Thai wife that escalated into a loud dispute. However, the German man apologised later for his behaviour.

It's been confirmed by a DGCA official that Lufthansa is taking prompt action by coordinating with the German Embassy regarding the passenger.

Lufthansa has also released a statement about the incident, saying, "On Wednesday, November 27, flight LH772 from Munich to Bangkok was diverted to Delhi due to an unruly passenger on board. The person in question was handed over to authorities. The flight to Bangkok is expected to continue subsequently with minor delays. Safety and security on board for our passengers and crew is our top priority."

The statement also mentioned that the flight was ready to fly for Bangkok after the tyres cooled off. "Aircraft is ready for push back any time soon after cooling off of tyres for Bangkok," the official added.

However, authorities are still deciding whether to hand over the man to Delhi Police or consider his apology and send him back to Germany on another flight.

As per the reports, the cabin crew onboard the Lufthansa flight from Munich to Bangkok (LH772) reported disruptive conduct due to a quarrel between a husband and wife on board.

Initially, the aircraft was requested to land in Pakistan. However, the request was denied for undisclosed reasons. Subsequently, the flight landed at the Delhi airport and the German man was handed over to airport security.

While the cause of the fight is unknown, aviation security at the Delhi airport confirmed that the flight had to be diverted due to an argument between the husband and wife. According to a report by the Economic Times, the wife complained about her husband's behaviour to the pilot because she felt "threatened" by it.

However, it is not the first time a passenger has caused a drama mid-air. In October 2023, a male passenger on a flight from Egypt to Delhi quarrelled with his co-passengers and damaged seats in the aircraft. He was later handed to the Delhi Police for further investigation.