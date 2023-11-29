'Hell mode?': Chinese hospitals have 'homework zones' for kids battling pneumonia, netizens react

China, once more, is surrounded by controversy. This time, it is not COVID-19 but the rising pneumonia cases and its impact on school-going children who are aged five or above. Social media is abuzz with images of children who are admitted to hospitals for receiving treatment. However, other bizarre scenes are also seen where these kids are battling these respiratory illnesses while also attending to their school homework from these medical facilities.

If media reports are to be believed, amid an outbreak of pneumonia affecting children in the northern part of China, the hospitals in the region have established special "homework zones" for young patients dealing with respiratory illnesses.

This comes as China is facing a surge in cases which is attributed to a combination of known pathogens. It is straining hospitals in Beijing and nearby cities. Moreover, thousands of patients are seeking outpatient and emergency care daily.

Debate around homework from hospitals

Images and videos circulating on social media depict children engaged in homework while receiving intravenous drips in hospitals in Jiangsu, Anhui, and central Hubei provinces.

The scenes have sparked a debate online. Netizens can't keep quiet as it is unearthing memories of how China dealt with the Covid-19 crisis in the country by imposing stringent norms and curbing freedom of people on social media outlets where they were speaking against the authorities.

Split reactions from parents

The reactions over this have been split. Now, as these images and videos of children doing homework from hospital beds are gaining traction, some of the parents are expressing mixed feelings about the practice. Reports suggested that the hospitals began popularising separate study zones for sick children a few years ago. Since then, it has become a practice of sorts.

While some parents initially resisted the idea, the reported positive study environment at hospitals has prompted them to encourage their children to do homework during medical treatment. One parent mentioned that their child had to complete homework in the hospital to avoid additional tasks upon returning to school after recovery.

“My kid had to do his homework this way because if he did not finish it, he would have to do a lot more when he returns to school after he recovers,” a father reportedly said.

This approach in hospitals has faced criticism on social media, with some users expressing concern that sick children should be resting instead of studying. Despite the debate, the practice of children doing homework in hospitals is deemed "common in China," with some hospitals even having dedicated areas for students to study while undergoing treatment, according to social media users.

"We live in a country of hell mode," a user reportedly wrote on X.

Health authorities have linked the rising cases to viruses like influenza, rhinoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, and bacteria like Mycoplasma pneumoniae.