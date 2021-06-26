US unable to explain more than 140 unidentified flying objects

The US government was unable to determine if more than 140 unidentified flying objects were atmospheric events or extraterrestrial in origin, claims a new report released by the nation’s top intelligence official.

As per the report, there has been no evidence that the objects, which have been deemed as 'unidentified aerial phenomena' were in any way related to aliens.

The report claimed, "Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, manoeuvre abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernible means of propulsion". It further added, "In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings".

Observers have reported unusual movements and “flight characteristics” in 18 different incidents.

The task force will now require to focus on 'additional analysis' on that small number of cases, the report claims.

The report also talks about how there is public speculation about what information the government chose not to reveal.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson claimed that he had seen the report. He was quoted by The Washington Post saying that, "The hair stood up on the back of my neck,” he said in an interview. He also spoke with some of the pilots involved in the incidents it documented. “They know they saw something".

Also Read | Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death

He also said that he had asked NASA's scientists to study the incidents that the report addressed and their potential explanations. NASA has a small office that works on searching for extraterrestrial life.

In a statement, Sen. Mark R. Warner, who is also the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said, "Since then, the frequency of these incidents only appears to be increasing. The United States must be able to understand and mitigate threats to our pilots, whether they’re from drones or weather balloons or adversary intelligence capabilities. Today’s rather inconclusive report only marks the beginning of efforts to understand and illuminate what is causing these risks to aviation in many areas around the country and the world".

The report highlights five categories of potential explanations for the object. The first is junk man-made objects cluttering the air, such as balloons or even plastic bags, that are mistaken for the craft. The second is the air itself.

The third explanation is that the objects are some kind of craft designed by the US government or an American corporation. However, this explanation seemed unlikely.

The fourth explanation deems the object to come from a foreign adversary. However, the task force said it lacked the data to indicate that the UAPs “are part of a foreign collection program or indicative of a major technological advancement by a potential adversary".

Lastly, the fifth explanation states, “Other".