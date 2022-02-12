US to evacuate embassy in Ukraine after intelligence inputs over imminent Russian invasion

After intelligence inputs over Russian invasion, the United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Ukraine.

The Western intelligence officials have warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine has become increasingly imminent.

The State Department is planning to announce early on Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be asked to leave the country before the feared Russian invasion, said the US officials.

Earlier, the department had told the families of US Embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave the country. But it had also left it to the discretion of non-essential personnel if they wanted to depart or not.

A limited number of diplomats of the US may be relocated to Ukraine's far west, along the border with NATO ally Poland, so that the US could retain a diplomatic presence in the country, the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will speak over phone on Saturday, the White House and Russian media said.

On the same day, Putin will also talk to French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia's TASS news agency said.

