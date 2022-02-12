Leave Ukraine within 48 hours as Russian attack can come any time, US tells Americans

Leave Ukraine within 48 hours as a Russian attack could come at any time, the White House told Americans on Friday. It said that the war could start with an air assault.

This comes as Russia has accused Western nations of lying to distract from own aggressive acts.

Jostling for influence in Europe, the Kremlin has rejected a joint Western diplomatic response as disrespectful.

"The risk is now high enough and the threat is now immediate enough. If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

As per US intelligence, a rapid assault on Kyiv can come and Russian President Vladimir Putin could also order an invasion before the Winter Olympics ends, Sullivan said.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy looked to mock Sullivan's comments a little later and said on Twitter, "Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning. Maybe they put a jinx on it, because scaremongers have clearly got second wind. Our troops are still on our territory and I wonder if the US will invade Ukraine itself - someone has to, after such a panic campaign."

Washington is also looking to send 3,000 extra troops to Poland in near future to try and help reassure NATO allies, four US officials told Reuters. They will be in addition to 8,500, who are already on alert for deployment to Europe if needed.

