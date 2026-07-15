/US resumes naval blockade on Iranian ports. All you need to know

The United States has resumed a naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, with US Central Command saying the operation restarted at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday (July 14) amid escalating tensions with Tehran.
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In a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had resumed the blockade and were backed by a major military presence across the region. It said more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft were currently operating throughout the Middle East.
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CENTCOM said US forces remained "vigilant, lethal, and ready" as the blockade resumed, underscoring Washington's heightened military posture amid the ongoing confrontation with Iran.
The announcement came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Ali Ozmaei vowed retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.
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In a post on X, Ozmaei wrote: "Mr. Martyr of Iran, we pledge to take revenge for your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs from the criminal and disgraced killers."
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His remarks add to growing concerns over further escalation in the region, with both Washington and Tehran signalling they are prepared for a prolonged confrontation. Neither side has indicated any immediate move towards de-escalation.