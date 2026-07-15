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US resumes naval blockade on Iranian ports. All you need to know

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:20 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:22 IST
US resumes naval blockade on Iranian ports. All you need to know

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The United States has resumed a naval blockade on Iranian ports following threats of retaliation from Iran's IRGC Navy commander over the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, significantly escalating military tensions between both nations in the Middle East.

The United States has resumed a naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas, with US Central Command saying the operation restarted at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday (July 14) amid escalating tensions with Tehran.

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In a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had resumed the blockade and were backed by a major military presence across the region. It said more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft were currently operating throughout the Middle East.

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CENTCOM said US forces remained "vigilant, lethal, and ready" as the blockade resumed, underscoring Washington's heightened military posture amid the ongoing confrontation with Iran.

The announcement came hours after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy commander Ali Ozmaei vowed retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

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In a post on X, Ozmaei wrote: "Mr. Martyr of Iran, we pledge to take revenge for your pure blood and the blood of all the martyrs from the criminal and disgraced killers."

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His remarks add to growing concerns over further escalation in the region, with both Washington and Tehran signalling they are prepared for a prolonged confrontation. Neither side has indicated any immediate move towards de-escalation.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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