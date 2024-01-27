US issues ‘gang violence’ warning for Bahamas travellers after 18 murders reported in one month

The United States embassy in the Bahamas issued a travel advisory asking travellers to avoid visiting the island nation as of now after 18 murders were reported in a month.



A sudden surge in violence was reported in the Bahamas in January which was largely attributed to gang-related activities and raised concerns regarding tourist safety.



Emphasising the severity of the situation, the US officials advised people against any attempt to “physically resist” robbery. Meanwhile, travellers were appealed to reconsider plans for a tropical getaway to the Caribbean destination.



“The US Embassy in Nassau advises US citizens to be aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024. Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” wrote the embassy, in a press release.

The visitors have been advised to remain extra cautious when walking or driving at night and the United States has asked people to maintain a low profile, avoid resisting robbery attempts and stay aware of their surroundings.



The travellers were asked to review and update their personal security plans in the wake of increasing security concerns in the region.

Bahamas PM announces steps to curb violence

Speaking about the recent surge in violence, Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis announced steps for handling the surge in violence, which includes roadblocks and covert police actions, the Nassau Guardian reported.



“This may make you late for your appointments, or delay plans you have, but this is a small price to pay for the collective benefit of having our streets made safer, and our lives less blighted by murder and other violent crimes,” Davis said.



The officials have also been worried regarding unregulated water activities and warned that they may be lacking safety measures.

