US may redeploy nuclear warheads in UK to counter Russia threat: Report

The United States is planning to redeploy nuclear weapons in the United Kingdon to address fears of increasing threat from Russia, said a report in the British media. If the nuclear weapons are deployed in the UK, it will be first such step from the US in last 15 years. The warheads are expected to be three times stronger than the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan during the Second World War. Reports in media said that the nuclear warheads may be deployed at the Royal Ai Force Lakenheath base in Suffolk.

This will not be the first time the US would have stationed nuclear warheads in the UK. The US, previously had its nuclear warheads stationed in the UK but there were removed in 2008 as it was perceived that the threat of cold war was diminishing.

The latest possibility of redeployment has been reported by The Telegraph.

"It remains a longstanding UK and Nato policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence of nuclear weapons at a given location." a spokesperson for UK's Ministry of Defence was quoted as saying.

After Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago, the US and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) have been closing their ranks in anticipation of a clash with Russia, although both have taken steps to prevent such a situation.

Political voices on both sides of the Atlantic have said that UK needs to be better prepared in case of such an eventuality.

Just this week, UK's General Sir Patrick Sanders, outgoing chief of the British army, opined that the British forces needed to be blostered by at least 45,000 persons which may include reservists and citizens.

US Naval Secretary Carlos Del Toro has urged UK to "reasses" size of its military in light of “the threats that exist today”.