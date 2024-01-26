Putin says 'obviously' Ukraine shot army plane carrying war prisoners

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Jan 26) said it was "obvious" that the Russian IL-76 military transport plane, which was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, was shot down by Ukraine over the border region of Belgorod this week.

As per claims made by Moscow, the plane was flying to the region before the prisoner swap which was to take place on Wednesday (Jan 24) when it was hit by anti-aircraft missiles. It claimed that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war present inside the aircraft.

Till now, Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied shooting the plane, however, the officials have been questioning if the prisoners were really on board.

"I don't know whether they did it on purpose or thoughtlessly, but it is obvious that they did it," said Putin, while speaking to student soldiers in his first reaction to the plane crash.

Ukraine aware of Russia's plan to transfer prisoners, alleges Putin

He further alleged Ukraine was aware of how Russia was planning to shift the prisoners when they hit the plane, an accusation which has been fiercely disputed by Kyiv.

"The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian army knew that we were taking 65 servicemen there. And knowing about it, they struck this aircraft. In any case, it is a crime," he said.

Meanwhile, criminal investigations have been opened by Kyiv and Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed for an international probe.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine war | UK offers cruise-missile swap to Germany to aid Ukraine Ukrainian officials have confirmed that a prisoner exchange was set to take place but have argued that they were not informed about soldiers being transported to the border by plane.

The Il-76 was shot down from the sky and turned into a fireball, after crashing in a rural area of Russia on Wednesday, in which 74 people were killed on board, said Russian authorities.

The investigators, who were carrying out a search operation at the site where a Russian military transport plane crashed, had also found the flight recorders of the plane, as per media reports.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.