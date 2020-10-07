US: Fire breaks out at historic Hastings manufacturing building

A historic manufacturing unit caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday in Hastings. Firefighters were called to the spot around 3:30 am.

The fire broke out at the old Hastings Manufacturing building located near the intersection of Mill and Hanover streets. This building was reportedly built in the late 1800s.

The fire has caused a power outage in the Hastings area, which has left thousands of houses without any electricity for hours, the local media reported.

#BREAKING: Crews are on scene battling a large fire at a building near Mill St & Hanover St in Hastings. Officials have the area taped off. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3Isj1bhImX — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) October 7, 2020 ×

Authorities have urged the locals to stay indoors, and have assure the power will be completely restored till 11 am on Wednesday.

The fire and the power outage led to various educational institutes — such as Hastings Area Schools, Barry Intermediate School District, Maple Valley Schools, Barry County Christian School and Lakewood Early Childhood Center — to close down for a day.

The reason of the fire has not yet been discovered. However, the authorities have claimed that nobody was injured, as per the initial reports, as it is believed that nobody was present in the building when the fire broke out.

An investigation will take place to understand the cause of the fire.