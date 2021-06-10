US: FDA extends shelf-life of J&J vaccine from 3 to 4.5 months

US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has increased the shelf life of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine from three to four-and-a-half months.

This has come as a piece of good news as millions of doses stored in clinical refrigerators around the world faced the danger of expiring and experts feared they might have to toss out the existing doses.

However, the FDA claims the decision has been taken on the basis of facts provided through several reports. "The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies," the company said in a statement.

As of now, 21 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been supplied in different parts of the US, but only 11 million have been put to use, CDC data revealed.

This decision has come a few days after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a warning stating nearly 200,000 doses of the vaccine might expire by June 23.