US election 2020: Greta Thunberg urges people to vote for Joe Biden

The young environment activist Greta Thunberg has lent support to the Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections.

Thunberg has tried to stay away from participating in the politics. However, this time, she claims the elections are different.

"I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that." the 17-year-old tweeted.

From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!

The Swedish activist took to Twitter to openly lend her support to Joe Biden, instead of the current US President Donald Trump.

"From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn!," she said.

"Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden," she added.

Thunberg's support towards Biden was expected by the experts as the activist and Trump have not been on each other's favourite list for the past few years.

Once Trump even tweeted, "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

He had also earned a "How dare you?" from Thunberg after the president tweeted, "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Trump had recently finally acknowledged climate change despite repeated warnings. Biden, on the other hand, had reached out to Thunberg to discuss about climate change and has often applauded the 17-year-old's commitment towards the cause.