US conducts cyberattack against Iranian ‘spy’ ship to deter Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The US military recently conducted a cyberattack against an Iranian spy ship which had been operating near the Chinese military base in Djibouti. The ship, named the MV Behshad, had allegedly been collecting information on cargo vessels in the Red Sea and communicating the same to the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Three US officials were quoted as saying by media reports that the cyberattack was in response to the drone attack by Iran-backed militias that killed three US service members in Jordan and wounded dozens of others.

The purpose of the attack

The US officials said the attack was carried out to sabotage the ship’s ability to transfer intel to the Houthi rebels, who were utilising the information to attack vessels in the Red Sea more effectively.

The ship was reportedly operating near the port of Djibouti close to the Chinese military base. Analysts

believe that Iran may have chosen to move the ship near the Chinese base to discourage the US from carrying out a physical attack or boarding the vessel.

Iran’s stance

Iran denies that the ship was being used for military purposes. In a statement to NBC news, Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, said the Behshad is in the Red Sea “to combat the piracy activities” and is not providing intelligence to Houthi forces.

Earlier on February 4, the Iranian government had warned the US against staging an attack on MV Behshad.

Houthi rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea and in the Gulf of Aden to show their support for Hamas militants in their ongoing war against Israel.

Houthis maintain the attacks won’t stop until the war in Gaza stops.

USA maintaining silence

The US officially has not disclosed much information about the cyberattack, in line with the USA’s policy to not talk about covert operations publicly.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said he was not aware of the targeting of the Behshad by the US but added, “We are very well aware of the ship.”