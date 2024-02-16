Iran’s revolutionary guard assisting Houthis on the ground in Yemen, claims US official

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) troops have been working on the ground in Yemen along with Houthi rebels to help them target Western and Israeli military and commercial assets, claimed a US Navy official, while speaking on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” programme.

US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper added that Iranian troops have been assisting the Houthis, which has led to an increase in the attacks on US military targets in the region as well as the shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The comments were made at a time when US forces have stepped up counter-measures amid fears of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking to “60 Minutes” correspondent Norah O’Donnell, Cooper claimed that the IRGC members have been present on the ground in Yemen “serving side-by-side” with the Houthis as well as providing them with "advice and target information."

Speaking about the steps taken by the US forces to counter that partnership, Cooper said that “will obviously end up being a policy decision."

"Our role at this point is to simply be ready and continue to be aggressive in exercising our right to self-defence," he added.

Iran funding Houthis? US claims so...

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, the elite paramilitary group that directly reports to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, has given assistance to militant groups across the entire Middle East, as per the US State Department.

The state department has designated the Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

Last month, the Houthis were also redesignated as a global terrorist group by the US after there was an increase in attacks on US targets and shipping vessels, which have led to severe disruptions in trade and also threatened to bring more instability in the region.

The Houthi rebels, which is a Shia Islamist group and controls territory in northern Yemen as well as the capital city Sana'a, are allegedly receiving funding from Iran, according to the US.

In recent months, the US forces have shifted their attention to militant groups in the Middle East and Somalia which allegedly have ties with Iran, after numerous attacks on US bases, shipping vessels and troops.