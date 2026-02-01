/US ambassador to Israel has a word of caution for Tehran, says Trump not making empty threats

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has sent a warning message to Iran over President Trump's repeated threat to the regime. Speaking to a local news channel he said that the President keeps his promises and should be taken seriously as he can do anything for the people of Iran who have laid their lives in the protests.

“This is a president who has made many promises; you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that he hasn’t kept,” Huckabee told Channel 12 News, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Huckabee goes on to say, “He doesn’t make empty threats", and added “What I would say to [the people of Iran] is, note carefully what the president says, take him at his word. He will keep his promise."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump “not afraid to do what he proved”

However, he clarified that no decision has been reached upon by US officials about attacking Tehran.

“I would say that the decision still needs to be made,” said Huckabee said on the possibility of an attack by US.

“President Trump is always hopeful for the best outcome. He is, in fact, let’s never forget, ‘the art of the deal.’ And if he can get that, then that’s ideal," he added.

He was also quick to warn that if Tehran does not reach to a solution with Trump then it could face a similar fate as in June 2025, when US attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities.