/'I have never been to any...': Elon Musk breaks silence over his emails with Epstein, calls for arrest

Even as Elon Musk's name surfaced in the massive trove of fresh Epstein files, the tech billionaire said on Saturday (Jan 30) that justice in the case will only be served through the prosecution of those who committed crimes. He has also reiterated that he had never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein. Dismissing the release of select Epstein-related files as “performative", he also said that when there is even one arrest related to the case, it will be justice, otherwise everything is “distraction.” He was responding to a post that backed him and called him the “loudest public voice” who demanded accountability. Notably, during his public fallout with Trump last year, he had said that US president's name is also on the Epstein Files.

“When there is at least one arrest, some justice will have been done. If not, this is all performative. Nothing but a distraction," Musk wrote. Musk’s comments come amid renewed scrutiny following the release of US Department of Justice documents that shed light on his past communications with Epstein. In another post, he said, “I have never been to any Epstein parties ever and have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein. The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein.”

The fresh documents released show the SpaceX CEO had extensive email exchanges with Epstein than previously publicly known, including discussions about a possible visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James. Correspondence shows Musk coordinating potential visits to Epstein’s island in 2012 and 2013. In one email, Musk asked which day would be the “wildest party.”

What is the Epstein Files?