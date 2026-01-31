/‘When is the wildest party on your island?’: What new Epstein files reveal about Elon Musk and island visit plans

The emails suggest Epstein sought to arrange visits by Musk to his private Caribbean island, Little Saint James, the site later linked to multiple allegations of sexual abuse.
The US Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of records linked to late financer and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein under transparency laws, placing an enormous volume of material into the public domain. Around three million pages of documents, along with nearly 180,000 images and about 2,000 videos, were made publicly accessible. Among the newly disclosed court records are internal email exchanges that have renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s interactions with powerful figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The emails suggest Epstein sought to arrange visits by Musk to his private Caribbean island, Little Saint James, the site later linked to multiple allegations of sexual abuse. While the material does not confirm that any such visit occurred, it offers fresh insight into the nature and extent of the communication between the two men.
According to the files, Epstein contacted Musk in late November 2012 to discuss logistics for a potential trip. In one email, Epstein asked how many people Musk would like “flown by helicopter to the island”. Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me,” referring to his then partner, actor Talulah Riley, before adding the line that has drawn the most attention: “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”
The records also contain a follow-up exchange from December 2013, when Musk informed Epstein that he would be travelling in the Caribbean. “Will be in the BVI/St Bart’s area over the holidays,” Musk wrote. “Is there a good time to visit?” Epstein responded by suggesting a visit after the New Year, adding, “play it by ear if you want… always space for you.” In a subsequent message, Epstein wrote, “I will come and get you.”
Crucially, the documents do not establish whether Musk ever travelled to Little Saint James. There is no itinerary, flight record or follow-up confirming that the proposed visits took place, leaving the exchanges as unfulfilled plans rather than evidence of attendance.
Musk has consistently denied visiting Epstein’s island. In a 2025 post on X, responding to the release of an Epstein calendar mentioning a possible meeting, he wrote: “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED.” That statement remains his most direct response to the allegations implied by the documents.
Spokespersons for Tesla and X did not immediately respond to media requests for comment following the release of the emails. Neither company has issued an official clarification beyond Musk’s own statements.
The renewed attention has highlighted how Epstein sought proximity to influential figures across business, politics and culture. While the emails do not prove wrongdoing by Musk, their publication illustrates how Epstein’s network operated and why each new disclosure continues to attract intense public and legal scrutiny years after his death.