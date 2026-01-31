/‘When is the wildest party on your island?’: What new Epstein files reveal about Elon Musk and island visit plans

The US Justice Department on Friday released the final tranche of records linked to late financer and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein under transparency laws, placing an enormous volume of material into the public domain. Around three million pages of documents, along with nearly 180,000 images and about 2,000 videos, were made publicly accessible. Among the newly disclosed court records are internal email exchanges that have renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s interactions with powerful figures, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The emails suggest Epstein sought to arrange visits by Musk to his private Caribbean island, Little Saint James, the site later linked to multiple allegations of sexual abuse. While the material does not confirm that any such visit occurred, it offers fresh insight into the nature and extent of the communication between the two men.